”A problem is a chance for you to do your best.” — Duke Ellington
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JULY 2, the 183rd day of 2022. There are 182 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 2, 1937, aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to make the first round-the-world flight along the equator.
10 YEARS AGO
Jim Yong Kim began his new job as president of the World Bank, promising to immediately focus on helping poor countries navigate a fragile global economy.
The U.S. Justice Department said British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline would pay $3 billion in fines for criminal and civil violations involving 10 drugs taken by millions of people.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1566, French astrologer, physician and professed prophesier Nostradamus died in Salon.
In 1881, President James A. Garfield was shot by Charles J. Guiteau at the Washington railroad station; Garfield died the following September. (Guiteau was hanged in June 1882.)
In 1979, the Susan B. Anthony dollar coin was released to the public.
In 1997, Academy Award-winning actor James Stewart died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 89.
In 2018, rescue divers in Thailand found 12 boys and their soccer coach, who had been trapped by flooding as they explored a cave more than a week earlier.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos is 93.
Actor Polly Holliday is 85.
Racing Hall of Famer Richard Petty is 85.
Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson, is 75.
Actor-model Jerry Hall is 66.
Race car driver Sam Hornish Jr. is 43.
Singer Michelle Branch is 39.
Figure skater Johnny Weir is 38.
Actor-singer Ashley Tisdale is 37.
Actor Lindsay Lohan is 36.