“By changing nothing, nothing changes.” – Tony Robbins, author and philanthropist
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JULY 22, the 203rd day of 2022. There are 162 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1934, bank robber John Dillinger was shot to death by federal agents outside Chicago’s Biograph Theater, where he had just seen the Clark Gable movie “Manhattan Melodrama.”
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama made a quick trip to Colorado to meet with families of those gunned down in an Aurora movie theater and to hear from state and local officials about the shooting that left 12 people dead and dozens more injured. Fifteen people were killed in South Texas when a pickup truck ran off the road and hit trees about 90 miles southeast of San Antonio.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln presented to his Cabinet a preliminary draft of the Emancipation Proclamation.
In 1967, American author, historian and poet Carl Sandburg died at his North Carolina home at age 89.
In 1975, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in voting to restore the American citizenship of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
In 1991, police in Milwaukee arrested Jeffrey Dahmer, who later confessed to murdering 17 men and boys (Dahmer ended up being beaten to death by a fellow prison inmate).
In 2013, the Duchess of Cambridge, the former Kate Middleton, gave birth to a son, Prince George, who became third in line to the British throne after Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-singer Bobby Sherman is 79.
Actor Danny Glover is 76.
Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 75.
Rock singer Don Henley is 75.
Actor John Leguizamo is 62.
Actor Rob Estes is 59.
Actor-comedian David Spade is 58.
Actor Patrick Labyorteaux is 57.
Actor Selena Gomez is 30.
Britain’s Prince George of Cambridge is nine.