”I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” — Jimmy Dean
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JULY 23, the 204th day of 2022. There are 161 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1982, actor Vic Morrow and two child actors, 7-year-old Myca Dinh Le and 6-year-old Renee Shin-Yi Chen, were killed when a helicopter crashed on top of them during filming of a Vietnam War scene for “Twilight Zone: The Movie.” (Director John Landis and four associates were later acquitted of manslaughter charges.)
10 YEARS AGO
His hair dyed a shocking comic-book shade of orange-red, James Holmes, the former doctoral student accused of killing 12 moviegoers at a showing of the new Batman movie in Aurora, Colorado, appeared in court for the first time. (Holmes was convicted of murder and attempted murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.) Penn State’s football program was all but leveled by penalties for its handling of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal as the NCAA imposed an unprecedented $60 million fine, a four-year ban from postseason play and a cut in the number of football scholarships it could award. Sally Ride, 61, the first American woman in space, died in La Jolla, California.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1967, five days of deadly rioting erupted in Detroit as an early morning police raid on an unlicensed bar resulted in a confrontation with local residents, escalating into violence that spread into other parts of the city; 43 people, mostly Blacks, were killed.
In 1996, at the Atlanta Olympics, Kerri Strug made a heroic final vault despite torn ligaments in her left ankle as the U.S. women gymnasts clinched their first-ever Olympic team gold medal.
In 1997, the search for Andrew Cunanan, the suspected killer of designer Gianni Versace and others, ended as police found his body on a houseboat in Miami Beach, an apparent suicide.
In 1999, space shuttle Columbia blasted off with the world’s most powerful X-ray telescope and Eileen Collins, the first woman to command a U.S. space flight.
In 2011, singer Amy Winehouse, 27, was found dead in her London home from accidental alcohol poisoning.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Ronny Cox is 84.
Rock singer David Essex is 75.
Actor Belinda Montgomery is 72.
Rock musician Blair Thornton (Bachman Turner Overdrive) is 72.
Actor Woody Harrelson is 61.
Actor Eriq Lasalle is 60.
Rock musician Slash is 57.
Country singer Alison Krauss is 51.
Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans is 50.
Retired MLB All-Star Nomar Garciaparra is 49.
Actor Daniel Radcliffe is 33.
Country singer Danielle Bradbery (“The Voice”) is 26.