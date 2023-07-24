”I make so many beginnings there never will be an end.” — Louisa May Alcott
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JULY 24, the 205th day of 2023. There are 160 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On July 24, 1915, the SS Eastland, a passenger ship carrying more than 2,500 people, rolled onto its side while docked at the Clark Street Bridge on the Chicago River. An estimated 844 people died in the disaster.
10 YEARS AGO
The House narrowly rejected a challenge to the National Security Agency’s secret collection of hundreds of millions of Americans’ phone records. A high-speed train crash outside Santiago de Compostela in northwest Spain killed 79 people. Pope Francis made an emotional plea in Aparecida, Brazil, for Roman Catholics to shun materialism in the first public Mass of his initial international trip as pontiff. It was announced that the newborn son of Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, would be named George Alexander Louis. Virginia Johnson, half of the renowned Masters and Johnson team of sex researchers, died in St. Louis at age 88.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1847, Mormon leader Brigham Young and his followers arrived in the Salt Lake Valley in present-day Utah.
In 1937, the state of Alabama dropped charges against four of the nine young Black men accused of raping two white women in the “Scottsboro Case.”
In 1969, the Apollo 11 astronauts — two of whom had been the first men to set foot on the moon — splashed down safely in the Pacific.
In 1974, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Richard Nixon had to turn over subpoenaed White House tape recordings to the Watergate special prosecutor.
In 1975, an Apollo spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific, completing a mission which included the first docking with a Soyuz capsule from the Soviet Union.
In 1998, the movie “Saving Private Ryan,” starring Tom Hanks and directed by Steven Spielberg, was released.
In 2016, Ken Griffey Jr. and Mike Piazza were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 87.
Actor Chris Sarandon is 81.
Comedian Gallagher is 77.
Actor Robert Hays is 76.
Actor Lynda Carter is 72.
Country singer Pam Tillis is 66.
Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone is 60.
Retired MLB All-Star Barry Bonds is 59.
Actor Laura Leighton is 55.
Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is 54.