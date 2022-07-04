”Freedom is one of the deepest and noblest aspirations of the human spirit.” — Ronald Reagan
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JULY 4, the 185th day of 2022. There are 180 days left in the year. This is Independence Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was adopted by delegates to the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia.
10 YEARS AGO
Joey Chestnut won his sixth straight Fourth of July hot dog-eating contest at New York’s Coney Island, downing 68 dogs and buns to tie his personal best.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1802, the U.S. Military Academy officially opened at West Point, New York.
In 1826, 50 years to the day after the Declaration of Independence was adopted, former Presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died.
In 1939, Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees delivered his famous farewell speech in which he called himself “the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”
In 1976, America celebrated its bicentennial with daylong festivities; President Gerald R. Ford made stops in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, Independence Hall in Philadelphia and in New York, where more than 200 ships paraded up the Hudson River in Operation Sail.
In 2009, Serena Williams beat her big sister, Venus, 7-6 (3), 6-2 for her third Wimbledon title and 11th Grand Slam championship.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Eva Marie Saint is 98.
Actor Gina Lollobrigida is 95.
R&B singer Annette Beard (Martha and the Vandellas) is 79.
Broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera is 79.
R&B musician Ralph Johnson (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 71.
Singer John Waite is 70.
Actor-singer John Lloyd Young is 47.
Actor Becki Newton is 44.
TV personality Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is 40.
Malia Obama is 24.