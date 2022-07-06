”Life is like a coin. You can spend it any way you wish, but you only spend it once.” — Lillian Dickson
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JULY 6, the 187th day of 2022. There are 178 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On July 6, 1944, an estimated 168 people died in a fire that broke out during a performance in the main tent of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Hartford, Connecticut.
10 YEARS AGO
At a 100-nation conference in Paris, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton hailed an accelerating wave of defections in President Bashar Assad’s inner circle as the United States and its international allies pleaded once again for global sanctions against the Syrian regime. Former neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman was released from jail in Florida for a second time while he awaited his second-degree murder trial for fatally shooting Trayvon Martin. (Zimmerman was acquitted.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1885, French scientist Louis Pasteur tested an anti-rabies vaccine on 9-year-old Joseph Meister, who had been bitten by an infected dog; the boy did not develop rabies.
In 1942, Anne Frank, her parents and sister entered a “secret annex” in an Amsterdam building where they were later joined by four other people; they hid from Nazi occupiers for two years before being discovered and arrested.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed an executive order establishing the Medal of Freedom.
In 2015, Pope Francis received a hero’s welcome in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s biggest city, as he celebrated the first public Mass of his South American tour.
In 2016, Philando Castile, a Black elementary school cafeteria worker, was killed during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights by Officer Jeronimo Yanez. (Yanez was later acquitted on a charge of second-degree manslaughter.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Jeannie Seely is 82.
Actor Burt Ward is 77.
Former President George W. Bush is 76.
Actor-director Sylvester Stallone is 76.
Actor Fred Dryer is 76.
Actor Shelley Hack is 75.
Retired MLB All-Star Willie Randolph is 68.
Former first daughter Susan Ford Bales is 65.
Actors Tia and Tamera Mowry are 44.
Comedian-actor Kevin Hart is 43.