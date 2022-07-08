”The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.” — Mark Twain
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JULY 8, the 189th day of 2022. There are 176 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1967, Academy Award-winning actor Vivien Leigh, 53, died in London, of chronic tuberculosis.
10 YEARS AGO
A bomb in eastern Afghanistan killed six NATO service members on a day in which a total of 29 people died from roadside bombs and insurgent attacks. Roger Federer equaled Pete Sampras’ record of seven men’s singles titles at the All England Club and won his 17th Grand Slam title overall, beating Andy Murray 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4. Academy Award-winning actor Ernest Borgnine, 95, died in Los Angeles.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1947, a New Mexico newspaper, the Roswell Daily Record, quoted officials at Roswell Army Air Field as saying they had recovered a “flying saucer” that crashed onto a ranch; officials then said it was actually a weather balloon. (To this day, there are those who believe what fell to Earth was an alien spaceship carrying extra-terrestrial beings.)
In 1950, President Harry S. Truman named Gen. Douglas MacArthur commander-in-chief of United Nations forces in Korea. (Truman ended up sacking MacArthur for insubordination nine months later.)
In 1972, the Nixon administration announced a deal to sell $750 million in grain to the Soviet Union. (However, the Soviets were also engaged in secretly buying subsidized American grain, resulting in what critics dubbed “The Great Grain Robbery.”)
In 2000, Venus Williams beat Lindsay Davenport 6-3, 7-6 (3) for her first Grand Slam title, becoming the first Black female champion at Wimbledon since Althea Gibson in 1957-58.
In 2011, former first lady Betty Ford died in Rancho Mirage, California, at age 93.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Steve Lawrence is 87.
Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 78.
Actor Kim Darby is 75.
Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is 73.
Actor Anjelica Huston is 71.
Actor Kevin Bacon is 64.
Country singer Toby Keith is 61.
Actor Kathleen Robertson is 49.
Actor Jaden Smith is 24.