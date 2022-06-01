“What you get by achieving your goals is not as important as what you become by achieving your goals.” -- Zig Ziglar
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1, the 152nd day of 2022. There are 213 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1980, Cable News Network made its debut.
10 YEARS AGO
A judge in Sanford, Florida, revoked the bond of the neighborhood watch volunteer charged with murdering Trayvon Martin and ordered him returned to jail within 48 hours, saying George Zimmerman and his wife had misled the court about how much money they had available when his bond was set at $150,000. (Zimmerman was ultimately acquitted of the murder charge.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1812, President James Madison, in a message to Congress, recounted what he called Britain’s “series of acts hostile to the United States as an independent and neutral nation”; Congress ended up declaring war.
In 1813, the mortally wounded commander of the USS Chesapeake, Capt. James Lawrence, gave the order, “Don’t give up the ship” during a losing battle with the British frigate HMS Shannon in the War of 1812.
In 1957, Don Bowden, a student at the University of California at Berkeley, became the first American to break the four-minute mile during a meet in Stockton, California, in a time of 3:58.7.
In 1967, the Beatles album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” was released.
In 2009, General Motors filed for Chapter 11, becoming the largest U.S. industrial company to enter bankruptcy protection.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Pat Boone is 88.
Actor Morgan Freeman is 85.
Rock musician Ronnie Wood is 75.
Actor Gemma Craven is 72.
Country singer Ronnie Dunn is 69.
Actor Lisa Hartman Black is 66.
Actor Teri Polo is 53.
Model-actor Heidi Klum is 49.
Singer Alanis Morissette is 48.
Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is 41.
Actor Willow Shields is 22.