“When you have a dream, you’ve got to grab it and never let go.” – Carol Burnett
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JUNE 17, the 168th day of 2022. There are 197 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1994, after leading police on a slow-speed chase on Southern California freeways, O.J. Simpson was arrested and charged with murder in the slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. (Simpson was later acquitted in a criminal trial but held liable in a civil trial.)
10 YEARS AGO
Rodney King, 47, whose 1991 videotaped beating by Los Angeles police sparked widespread outrage and who struggled with addiction and repeated arrests, died in Rialto, California, in an apparent accidental drowning. Webb Simpson won the U.S. Open, outlasting former U.S. Open champions Jim Furyk and Graeme McDowell.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1963, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Abington (Pa.) School District v. Schempp, struck down, 8-1, rules requiring the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer or reading of Biblical verses in public schools.
In 1972, President Richard Nixon’s eventual downfall began with the arrest of five burglars inside the Democratic headquarters in Washington, D.C.’s, Watergate complex.
In 2008, hundreds of same-sex couples got married across California on the first full day that gay marriage became legal by order of the state’s highest court.
In 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that states can’t demand proof of citizenship from people registering to vote in federal elections unless they get federal or court approval to do so.
In 2019, Iran announced that it was breaking compliance with the international accord that kept it from making nuclear weapons; the announcement meant that Iran could soon start to enrich uranium to just a step away from weapons-grade levels. The Trump administration followed Iran’s announcement by ordering 1,000 more troops to the Middle East.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Barry Manilow is 79.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is 79.
Comedian Joe Piscopo is 71.
Actor Mark Linn-Baker is 68.
Actor Greg Kinnear is 59.
Actor Kami Cotler is 57.
Olympic gold medal speed skater Dan Jansen is 57.
Actor Jason Patric is 56.
Tennis player Venus Williams is 42.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 35.