“I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” – Jimmy Dean
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, JUNE 18, the 169th day of 2022. There are 196 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2011, Clarence Clemons, the saxophone player for the E Street Band who was one of the key influences in Bruce Springsteen’s life and music, died in Florida at age 69.
10 YEARS AGO
Former baseball star Roger Clemens was acquitted in Washington, D.C. on all charges that he’d obstructed and lied to Congress when he denied using performance-enhancing drugs. R.A. Dickey became the first major league pitcher in 24 years to throw consecutive one-hitters in the New York Mets’ 5-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. (The previous pitcher to throw consecutive one-hitters was Dave Stieb for Toronto in September 1988.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1940, during World War II, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill urged his countrymen to conduct themselves in a manner that would prompt future generations to say, “This was their finest hour.”
In 1971, Southwest Airlines began operations, with flights between Dallas and San Antonio, and Dallas and Houston.
In 1983, astronaut Sally K. Ride became America’s first woman in space as she and four colleagues blasted off aboard the space shuttle Challenger on a six-day mission.
In 1992, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Georgia v. McCollum, ruled that criminal defendants could not use race as a basis for excluding potential jurors from their trials.
In 2003, baseball Hall-of-Famer Larry Doby, who broke the American League’s color barrier in 1947, died in Montclair, New Jersey, at age 79.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Sir Paul McCartney is 80.
Actor Constance McCashin is 75.
Actor Isabella Rossellini is 70.
Actor Andrea Evans is 65.
Figure skater Kurt Browning is 56.
R&B singer Nathan Morris (Boyz II Men) is 51.
Country singer Blake Shelton is 46.
Actor Renee Olstead is 33.
Actor Jacob Anderson is 32.
Actor Willa Holland is 31.