TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, JUNE 20, the 171st day of 2022. There are 194 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1893, a jury in New Bedford, Massachusetts, found Lizzie Borden not guilty of the ax murders of her father and stepmother.
10 YEARS AGO
Ten years ago: A Republican-controlled House committee voted along party lines, 23-17, to hold Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt of Congress for failing to turn over Justice Department documents related to Operation Fast and Furious. (The full House voted in favor of the contempt citation eight days later.) Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player. Painter and sketch artist LeRoy Neiman, best known for evoking the kinetic energy of the world’s biggest sporting and leisure events with bright quick strokes, died in New York at age 91.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1947, President Harry S. Truman vetoed the Taft-Hartley Act, which was designed to restrict the power of labor unions, but had his veto overriden by Congress. Gangster Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel was shot dead at the Beverly Hills, California, home of his girlfriend, Virginia Hill, apparently at the order of mob associates.
In 1967, boxer Muhammad Ali was convicted in Houston of violating Selective Service laws by refusing to be drafted and was sentenced to five years in prison. (Ali’s conviction was ultimately overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court).
In 1972, three days after the arrest of the Watergate burglars, President Richard Nixon met at the White House with his chief of staff, H.R. Haldeman; the secretly made tape recording of this meeting ended up with the notorious 18 1/2-minute gap.
In 2014, the Obama administration granted an array of new benefits to same-sex couples, including those living in states where gay marriage was against the law; the new measures ranged from Social Security and veterans benefits to work leave for caring for sick spouses.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-songwriter Brian Wilson is 80.
Actor John McCook is 78.
Singer Anne Murray is 77.
TV personality Bob Vila is 76.
R&B singer Lionel Richie is 73.
Actor John Goodman is 70.
Actor Nicole Kidman is 55.
Actor Josh Lucas is 51.
Country musician Chris Thompson (The Eli Young Band) is 42.
Rock singer Grace Potter (Grace Potter & the Nocturnals) is 39.