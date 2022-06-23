”Never allow a person to tell you no who doesn’t have the power to say yes.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, JUNE 23, the 174th day of 2022. There are 191 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY
In 1994, the movie “Forrest Gump,” starring Tom Hanks as a simple yet kindhearted soul and his serendipitous brushes with greatness, was released by Paramount Pictures.
10 YEARS AGO
Syria and Turkey desperately sought to ease tensions following an incident in which Syria shot down a Turkish reconnaissance plane, saying the plane had entered its airspace. Ashton Eaton broke the world record in the decathlon, finishing with 9,039 points at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon. (Eaton later surpassed his own record with 9,045 points at the 2015 Beijing world championships.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1931, aviators Wiley Post and Harold Gatty took off from New York on a round-the-world flight that lasted eight days and 15 hours.
In 1969, Warren E. Burger was sworn in as chief justice of the United States by the man he was succeeding, Earl Warren.
In 1972, President Richard Nixon signed Title IX barring discrimination on the basis of sex for “any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.” (On the same day, Nixon and White House chief of staff H.R. Haldeman discussed using the CIA to obstruct the FBI’s Watergate investigation. Revelation of the tape recording of this conversation sparked Nixon’s resignation in 1974.)
In 1995, Dr. Jonas Salk, the medical pioneer who developed the first vaccine to halt the crippling rampage of polio, died in La Jolla, California, at age 80.
In 2020, the Louisville police department fired an officer involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor more than three months earlier, saying Brett Hankison had shown “extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he fired ten rounds into Taylor’s apartment. (A second officer was also fired; Hankison was found not guilty on charges that he endangered neighbors.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Ted Shackelford is 76.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is 74.
Former “American Idol” ex-judge Randy Jackson is 66.
Rock musician Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth) is 60.
Writer-director Joss Whedon is 58.
R&B singer Chico DeBarge is 52.
Actor Selma Blair is 50.
Actor Joel Edgerton is 48.
Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 45.
Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson is 43.