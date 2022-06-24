“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your BALANCE, you must keep moving.” — Albert Einstein
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, JUNE 24, the 175th day of 2022. There are 190 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1983, the space shuttle Challenger — carrying America’s first woman in space, Sally K. Ride — coasted to a safe landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
10 YEARS AGO
The Muslim Brotherhood’s Mohammed Morsi was declared the winner of Egypt’s first free presidential election. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced a settlement that would bring $405 million to victims of Bernard Madoff’s historic investment scam.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1497, the first recorded sighting of North America by a European took place as explorer John Cabot spotted land, probably in present-day Canada.
In 1939, the Southeast Asian country Siam changed its name to Thailand. (It went back to being Siam in 1945, then became Thailand once again in 1949.)
In 1973, President Richard Nixon concluded his summit with the visiting leader of the Soviet Union, Leonid Brezhnev, who hailed the talks in an address on American television.
In 1992, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, strengthened its 30-year ban on officially sponsored worship in public schools, prohibiting prayer as a part of graduation ceremonies.
In 2020, three white men were indicted on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was shot while running in a neighborhood near Georgia’s coast. (All three were convicted.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Michele Lee is 80.
Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 79.
Rock musician Jeff Beck is 78.
Musician Mick Fleetwood is 75.
Rock musician John Illsley (Dire Straits) is 73.
Actor Joe Penny is 66.
Actor Danielle Spencer is 57.
Actor Sherry Stringfield is 55.
Actor Candice Patton is 37.
Singer Solange Knowles is 36.