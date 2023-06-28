”Don’t waste your time in anger, regrets, worries, and grudges. Life is too short to be unhappy.” — Roy T. Bennett
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28, the 179th day of 2023. There are 186 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 2000, seven months after he was cast adrift in the Florida Straits, Elian Gonzalez was returned to his native Cuba
10 YEARS AGO
Tens of thousands of supporters and opponents of President Mohammed Morsi rallied in Cairo, and both sides fought each other in Egypt’s second-largest city of Alexandria, where two people – including an American – were killed and scores injured. The four plaintiffs in the U.S. Supreme Court case that overturned California’s same-sex marriage ban tied the knot, just hours after a federal appeals court freed gay couples to obtain marriage licenses in the state for the first time in 4 1/2 years.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1838, Britain’s Queen Victoria was crowned in Westminster Abbey.
In 1863, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln appointed Maj. Gen. George G. Meade the new commander of the Army of the Potomac, following the resignation of Maj. Gen. Joseph Hooker.
In 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Alien Registration Act, also known as the Smith Act, which required adult foreigners residing in the U.S. to be registered and fingerprinted.
In 1950, North Korean forces captured Seoul, the capital of South Korea.
In 1978, the Supreme Court ordered the University of California-Davis Medical School to admit Allan Bakke, a white man who argued he’d been a victim of reverse racial discrimination.
In 1994, President Bill Clinton became the first chief executive in U.S. history to set up a personal legal defense fund and ask Americans to contribute to it.
In 2019, avowed white supremacist James Alex Fields, who deliberately drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a young woman and injuring dozens, apologized to his victims before being sentenced to life in prison on federal hate crime charges.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian-movie director Mel Brooks is 97.
Comedian-impressionist John Byner is 86.
Actor Kathy Bates is 75.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway is 63.
Actor Mary Stuart Masterson is 57.
Actor John Cusack is 57.
Actor-singer Danielle Brisebois is 54.
Actor Steve Burton is 53.
Entrepreneur Elon Musk is 52.
Country singer Kellie Pickler is 37.