TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, JUNE 5, the 156th day of 2022. There are 209 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On June 5, 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was shot and mortally wounded after claiming victory in California’s Democratic presidential primary at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles; assassin Sirhan Bishara Sirhan was arrested at the scene.
10 YEARS AGO
Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker beat back a recall challenge, winning both the right to finish his term and a voter endorsement of his strategy to curb state spending.
Jury selection began in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, in the trial of Jerry Sandusky, the former Penn State assistant football coach charged with child sexual abuse. (Sandusky was later convicted of 45 counts and sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.)
Science-fiction author Ray Bradbury, 91, died in Los Angeles.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1976, 14 people were killed when the Teton Dam in Idaho burst.
In 1981, the Centers for Disease Control reported that five homosexuals in Los Angeles had come down with a rare kind of pneumonia; they were the first recognized cases of what later became known as AIDS.
In 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her Salt Lake City home. (Smart was found alive by police in a Salt Lake suburb in March 2003. One kidnapper, Brian David Mitchell, is serving a prison sentence; the other, Wanda Barzee, was released in September 2018.)
In 2004, Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, died in Los Angeles at age 93 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
In 2020, Minneapolis banned chokeholds by police, the first of many changes in police practices to be announced in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death; officers would also now be required to intervene any time they saw unauthorized force by another officer. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league had been wrong for not listening to players fighting for racial equality.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-singer Bill Hayes is 97.
Broadcast journalist Bill Moyers is 88.
Country singer Don Reid (The Statler Brothers) is 77.
Financial guru Suze Orman is 71.
Jazz musician Kenny G is 66.
Singer Brian McKnight is 53
Actor Mark Wahlberg is 51.
Actor Chad Allen is 48.
Rock musician Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy) is 43.
Actor Hank Greenspan is 12.