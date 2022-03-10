“If you want to know what a man's like, take a good look at how he treats his inferiors, not his equals.” ― J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Today is THURSDAY, MARCH 10, the 69th day of 2022. There are 296 days left in the year.
On March 10, 1969, James Earl Ray pleaded guilty in Memphis, Tennessee, to assassinating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. (Ray later repudiated that plea, maintaining his innocence until his death.
Rick Santorum won the Kansas caucuses in a rout and Republican presidential front-runner Mitt Romney countered in Wyoming. Israel pounded Gaza for a second day, trading airstrikes and rocket fire with Palestinian militants, killing 15 of them. F. Sherwood Rowland, 84, the Nobel prize-winning chemist who sounded the alarm on the thinning of the Earth’s ozone layer, died in Corona del Mar, California.
In 1785, Thomas Jefferson was appointed America’s minister to France, succeeding Benjamin Franklin.
In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln assigned Ulysses S. Grant, who had just received his commission as lieutenant-general, to the command of the Armies of the United States.
In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell’s assistant, Thomas Watson, heard Bell say over his experimental telephone: “Mr. Watson — come here — I want to see you” from the next room of Bell’s Boston laboratory.
In 1913, former slave, abolitionist and Underground Railroad “conductor” Harriet Tubman died in Auburn, New York; she was in her 90s.
In 1988, pop singer Andy Gibb died in Oxford, England, at age 30 of heart inflammation.
Actor Chuck Norris is 82.
Singer Dean Torrence (Jan and Dean) is 82.
Actor Shannon Tweed is 65.
Actor Sharon Stone is 64.
Magician Lance Burton is 62.
Britain’s Prince Edward is 58.
Actor Jon Hamm is 51.
Rock musician Jerry Horton (Papa Roach) is 47.
Singer Robin Thicke is 45.
Country singer Carrie Underwood is 39.
