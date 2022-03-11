”Dreaming, after all, is a form of planning.” – Gloria Steinem
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MARCH 11, the 70th day of 2022. There are 295 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 11, 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Lend-Lease Bill, providing war supplies to countries fighting the Axis.
10 YEARS AGO
Sixteen Afghan villagers — mostly women and children — were shot dead as they slept by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Bales, who later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1918, what were believed to be the first confirmed U.S. cases of a deadly global flu pandemic were reported among U.S. Army soldiers stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas; 46 soldiers would die. (The worldwide outbreak of influenza claimed an estimated 20 to 40 million lives.)
In 1985, Mikhail S. Gorbachev was chosen to succeed the late Konstantin U. Chernenko as general secretary of the Soviet Communist Party.
In 1997, rock star Paul McCartney was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.
In 2010, a federal appeals court in San Francisco upheld the use of the words “under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance and “In God We Trust” on U.S. currency.
In 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced in New York to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual abuse.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former ABC News correspondent Sam Donaldson is 88.
Actor Tricia O’Neil is 77.
Actor Susan Richardson is 70.
Country singer Jimmy Fortune (The Statler Brothers) is 67.
Actor Alex Kingston is 59.
Former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Ill., is 57.
Singer Lisa Loeb is 54.
Actor Terrence Howard is 53.
Actor Johnny Knoxville is 51.
Rock singer-musicians Benji and Joel Madden (Good Charlotte; The Madden Brothers) are 43.
