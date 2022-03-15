TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MARCH 15, the 74th day of 2022. There are 291 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 15, 44 B.C., Roman dictator Julius Caesar was assassinated by a group of nobles that included Brutus and Cassius.
10 YEARS AGO
Convicted former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich walked into a federal prison in Colorado, where the 55-year-old Democrat began serving a 14-year sentence for corruption. (He was released in February 2020 after President Donald Trump commuted his sentence.) The American campaign in Afghanistan suffered a double blow as the Taliban broke off talks with the U.S., and President Hamid Karzai said NATO should pull out of rural areas and speed up the transfer of security responsibilities to Afghan forces nationwide.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1919, members of the American Expeditionary Force from World War I convened in Paris for a three-day meeting to found the American Legion.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson, addressing a joint session of Congress, called for new legislation to guarantee every American’s right to vote; the result was passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
In 1972, “The Godfather,” Francis Ford Coppola’s epic gangster movie based on the Mario Puzo novel and starring Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, premiered in New York.
In 1977, the situation comedy “Three’s Company,” starring John Ritter, Joyce DeWitt and Suzanne Somers, premiered on ABC-TV.
In 2019, a gunman killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, streaming the massacre live on Facebook. (Brenton Tarrant, an Australian white supremacist, was sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to 51 counts of murder and other charges.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Judd Hirsch is 87.
Singer Mike Love (The Beach Boys) is 81.
Rock singer-musician Sly Stone is 79.
Rock singer Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) is 67.
Actor Park Overall is 65.
Model Fabio is 61.
Rock singer Bret Michaels (Poison) is 59.
Rock singer Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray) is 54.
Country singer-musician Matt Thomas (Parmalee) is 48.
Actor Eva Longoria is 47.
