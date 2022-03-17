”A great man is always willing to be little.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MARCH 17, the 76th day of 2022. There are 289 days left in the year. This is St. Patrick’s Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 17, 1969, Golda Meir became prime minister of Israel.
10 YEARS AGO
Twin suicide car bombings killed at least 27 people near intelligence and security buildings in the Syrian capital of Damascus. John Demjanjuk, 91, convicted of being a low-ranking guard at the Sobibor death camp as he maintained his innocence, died in Bad Feilnbach, Germany.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1762, New York held its first St. Patrick’s Day parade.
In 1905, Anna Eleanor Roosevelt married Franklin Delano Roosevelt in New York.
In 2003, edging to the brink of war, President George W. Bush gave Saddam Hussein 48 hours to leave his country. Iraq rejected Bush’s ultimatum, saying that a U.S. attack to force Saddam from power would be “a grave mistake.”
In 2010, Michael Jordan became the first ex-player to become a majority owner in the NBA as the league’s Board of Governors unanimously approved Jordan’s $275 million bid to buy the Charlotte Bobcats from Bob Johnson.
In 2016, finally bowing to years of public pressure, SeaWorld Entertainment said it would no longer breed killer whales or make them perform crowd-pleasing tricks.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-songwriter John Sebastian (The Lovin’ Spoonful) is 78.
Actor Patrick Duffy is 73.
Actor Kurt Russell is 71.
Actor Lesley-Anne Down is 68.
Former basketball and baseball player Danny Ainge is 63.
Actor Vicki Lewis is 62.
Actor Rob Lowe is 58.
Olympic gold medal soccer player Mia Hamm is 50.
Country singer Keifer Thompson (Thompson Square) is 49.
Singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton is 45.
