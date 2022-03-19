”You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.” — Mae West
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MARCH 19, the 78th day of 2022. There are 287 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1977, the series finale of “Mary Tyler Moore” aired on CBS-TV, ending the situation comedy’s seven-season run.
10 YEARS AGO
An assailant on a motorbike opened fire with two handguns in front of a Jewish school in the southern French city of Toulouse, killing a rabbi, his two young sons and a girl. (The gunman, French-born Mohammed Merah, was killed in a gunfight with police after a 32-hour standoff at his apartment; he had also killed three French paratroopers.) The Justice Department announced it had begun an investigation into the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Florida by a neighborhood watch captain, George Zimmerman. (No federal civil rights charges were filed; Zimmerman was acquitted of second-degree murder after claiming self-defense.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1931, Nevada Gov. Fred B. Balzar signed a measure legalizing casino gambling.
In 1987, televangelist Jim Bakker resigned as chairman of his PTL ministry organization amid a sex and money scandal involving Jessica Hahn, a former church secretary.
In 1995, after a 21-month hiatus, Michael Jordan returned to professional basketball with his former team, the Chicago Bulls.
In 2013, Pope Francis officially began his ministry as the 266th pope, receiving the ring symbolizing the papacy and a wool stole exemplifying his role as shepherd of his 1.2-billion strong flock during a Mass at the Vatican.
In 2020, President Donald Trump focused attention on a malaria drug, chloroquine, as a possible coronavirus treatment; the FDA issued a statement saying that there were “no FDA-approved therapeutics” to treat COVID-19.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Renee Taylor is 89.
Actor Ursula Andress is 86.
Singer Clarence “Frogman” Henry is 85.
Singer Ruth Pointer (The Pointer Sisters) is 76.
Actor Glenn Close is 75.
Actor Bruce Willis is 67.
Rapper Bun B is 49.
Rock musician Zach Lind (Jimmy Eat World) is 46.
Actor Abby Brammell is 43.
MLB pitcher Clayton Kershaw is 34.
