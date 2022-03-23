“As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands, one for helping yourself, the other for helping others.” — Audrey Hepburn
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23, the 82nd day of 2022. There are 283 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 23, 1919, Benito Mussolini founded his Fascist political movement in Milan, Italy.
10 YEARS AGO
Urging Americans to “do some soul searching,” President Barack Obama injected himself into the emotional debate over the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin in Florida, saying, “If I had a son, he’d look like Trayvon.” The U.S. Army formally charged Staff Sgt. Robert Bales with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the deaths of 17 villagers, more than half of them children, during a shooting rampage in southern Afghanistan. Pope Benedict XVI landed in Mexico to throngs of faithful who lined more than 20 miles of his route into the city of Leon.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1806, explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, having reached the Pacific coast, began their journey back east.
In 1965, America’s first two-person space mission took place as Gemini 3 blasted off with astronauts Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom and John W. Young aboard for a nearly 5-hour flight.
In 1993, scientists announced they’d found the renegade gene that causes Huntington’s disease.
In 1998, “Titanic” tied an Academy Awards record by winning 11 Oscars, including best picture, director (James Cameron) and song (“My Heart Will Go On”).
In 2010, claiming a historic triumph, President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act, a $938 billion health care overhaul.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Chaka Khan is 69.
Actor Hope Davis is 58.
Actor Richard Grieco is 57.
Rock musician John Humphrey (The Nixons) is 52.
Actor Michelle Monaghan is 46.
Actor Keri Russell is 46.
Gossip columnist-blogger Perez Hilton is 44.
Actor Nicholle Tom is 44.
Country singer Brett Young is 41.
NBA point guard Kyrie Irving is 30.