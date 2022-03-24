TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MARCH 24, the 83rd day of 2022. There are 282 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 24, 1989, the supertanker Exxon Valdez ran aground on a reef in Alaska’s Prince William Sound and began leaking an estimated 11 million gallons of crude oil.
10 YEARS AGO
Rick Santorum won the Louisiana Republican presidential primary, beating front-runner Mitt Romney in yet another conservative Southern state. Former Vice President Dick Cheney, with a long history of cardiovascular problems, underwent a heart transplant at a Virginia hospital.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1832, a mob in Hiram, Ohio, attacked, tarred and feathered Mormon leaders Joseph Smith Jr. and Sidney Rigdon.
In 2010, keeping a promise he’d made to anti-abortion Democratic lawmakers to assure passage of his historic health care legislation, President Barack Obama signed an executive order against using federal funds to pay for elective abortions covered by private insurance.
In 2015, Germanwings Flight 9525, an Airbus A320, crashed into the French Alps, killing all 150 people on board; investigators said the jetliner was deliberately downed by the 27-year-old co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz.
In 2016, a U.N. war crimes court convicted former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic of genocide and nine other charges for orchestrating a campaign of terror that left 100,000 people dead during the 1992-95 war in Bosnia; Karadzic was sentenced to 40 years in prison. (The sentence was later increased to life in prison.)
In 2020, the International Olympic Committee announced that the Summer Olympics in Tokyo would be postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie is 83.
Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is 71.
Actor Donna Pescow is 68.
Actor Robert Carradine is 68.
Actor Kelly LeBrock is 62.
Actor Lara Flynn Boyle is 52.
Actor Megyn Price is 51.
Actor Jim Parsons is 49.
Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is 46.
Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is 36.