”It is often the small steps, not the giant leaps, that bring about the most lasting change.” — HRM Queen Elizabeth II
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MARCH 25, the 84th day of 2023. There are 281 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 25, 1931, in the so-called “Scottsboro Boys” case, nine young Black men were taken off a train in Alabama, accused of raping two white women; after years of convictions, death sentences and imprisonment, the nine were eventually vindicated.
10 YEARS AGO
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Afghan President Hamid Karzai made a show of unusual unity between their two nations in Kabul as the U.S. military ceded control of its last detention facility in Afghanistan, ending a long-standing irritant in relations.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1634, English colonists sent by Lord Baltimore arrived in present-day Maryland.
In 1911, 146 people, mostly young female immigrants, were killed when fire broke out at the Triangle Shirtwaist Co. in New York.
In 1915, the U.S. Navy lost its first commissioned submarine as the USS F-4 sank off Hawaii, claiming the lives of all 21 crew members.
In 1947, a coal-dust explosion inside the Centralia Coal Co. Mine No. 5 in Washington County, Illinois, claimed 111 lives; 31 men survived.
In 1954, RCA announced it had begun producing color television sets at its plant in Bloomington, Indiana.
In 1965, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. led 25,000 people to the Alabama state capitol in Montgomery after a five-day march from Selma to protest the denial of voting rights to Blacks. Later that day, civil rights activist Viola Liuzzo, a white Detroit homemaker, was shot and killed by Ku Klux Klansmen.
In 1996, an 81-day standoff by the anti-government Freemen began at a ranch near Jordan, Montana.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Feminist activist and author Gloria Steinem is 89.
Singer Anita Bryant is 83.
Actor Paul Michael Glaser is 80.
Singer Sir Elton John is 76.
Actor-writer-director John Stockwell is 62.
Actor Marcia Cross is 61.
Actor Sarah Jessica Parker is 58.
Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine is 57.
Comedian-actor Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”) is 41.
Former auto racer Danica Patrick is 41.