Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy and windy. There will be periods of light rain during the morning. High 51F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.