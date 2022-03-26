”The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” – Walt Disney
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MARCH 26, the 85th day of 2022. There are 280 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1992, a judge in Indianapolis sentenced former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson to six years in prison for raping a Miss Black America contestant. (Tyson ended up serving three years.)
10 YEARS AGO
As demonstrations swirled outside, Supreme Court justices began hearing arguments on challenges to President Barack Obama’s historic health care overhaul. (In June 2012, the court would uphold almost all of the law, including the most disputed part: the mandate that virtually all Americans have health insurance or pay a penalty.) Pope Benedict XVI arrived in Cuba in the footsteps of his immediate predecessor, Pope John Paul II, expressing great affection for Cubans on both sides of the Florida Straits and heartfelt hopes for reconciliation.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1827, composer Ludwig van Beethoven died in Vienna.
In 1945, during World War II, Iwo Jima was fully secured by U.S. forces following a final, desperate attack by Japanese soldiers.
In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Baker v. Carr, gave federal courts the power to order reapportionment of states’ legislative districts.
In 1973, the soap opera “The Young and the Restless” premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1982, groundbreaking ceremonies took place in Washington, D.C., for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor James Caan is 82.
Singer Diana Ross is 78.
Rock singer Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) is 74.
Singer and TV personality Vicki Lawrence is 73.
Comedian Martin Short is 72.
TV personality Leeza Gibbons is 65.
Actor Jennifer Grey is 62.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen is 62.
Basketball and College Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton is 60.
Country singer Kenny Chesney is 54.