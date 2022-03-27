TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MARCH 27, the 86th day of 2022. There are 279 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 27, 1977, in aviation’s worst disaster, 583 people were killed when a KLM Boeing 747, attempting to take off in heavy fog, crashed into a Pan Am 747 on an airport runway on the Canary Island of Tenerife.
10 YEARS AGO
A JetBlue Airways captain ran through the cabin of a New York-to-Las Vegas flight yelling about religion and terrorists before he was tackled and restrained by passengers. (Clayton Osbon was charged with interference with a flight crew; he was found not guilty by reason of insanity.) Award-winning poet Adrienne Rich, 82, died in Santa Cruz, California. Art critic Hilton Kramer, 84, died in Harpswell, Maine.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1513, Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon sighted present-day Florida.
In 1945, during World War II, General Dwight D. Eisenhower told reporters in Paris that German defenses on the Western Front had been broken.
In 1964, Alaska was hit by a magnitude 9.2 earthquake (the strongest on record in North America) and tsunamis that together claimed about 130 lives.
In 1973, “The Godfather” won the Academy Award for best picture of 1972, but its star, Marlon Brando, refused to accept his Oscar for best actor. Liza Minnelli won best actress for “Cabaret.”
In 1975, construction began on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, which was completed two years later.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Jerry Lacy is 86.
Hall of Fame racer Cale Yarborough is 83.
Rock musician Tony Banks (Genesis) is 72.
Rock musician Andrew Farriss (INXS) is 63.
Movie director Quentin Tarantino is 59.
Rock musician Johnny April (Staind) is 57.
Actor Pauley Perrette is 53.
Singer Mariah Carey is 52.
Hip-hop singer Fergie is 47.
MLB catcher Buster Posey is 35.