TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MARCH 28, the 87th day of 2022. There are 278 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1941, novelist and critic Virginia Woolf, 59, drowned herself near her home in Lewes, East Sussex, England.
10 YEARS AGO
The U.S. Supreme Court wrapped up three days of public arguments on President Barack Obama’s historic health care law. (In June 2012, the court would uphold almost all of the law, including the mandate that virtually all Americans have health insurance or pay a penalty.) On the last day of his visit, Pope Benedict XVI demanded more freedom for the Roman Catholic Church in communist-run Cuba and preached against “fanaticism” in an unusually political sermon before hundreds of thousands at Revolution Plaza. Bluegrass legend and banjo pioneer Earl Scruggs, 88, died in Nashville, Tennessee.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1797, Nathaniel Briggs of New Hampshire received a patent for a washing machine.
In 1939, the Spanish Civil War neared its end as Madrid fell to the forces of Francisco Franco.
In 1969, the 34th president of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower, died in Washington, D.C., at age 78.
In 1977, “Rocky” won best picture at the 49th Academy Awards; Peter Finch was honored posthumously as best actor for “Network” while his co-star, Faye Dunaway, was recognized as best actress.
In 1979, America’s worst commercial nuclear accident occurred with a partial meltdown inside the Unit 2 reactor at the Three Mile Island plant near Middletown, Pennsylvania.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country musician Charlie McCoy is 81.
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is 77.
Actor Dianne Wiest is 76.
Country singer Reba McEntire is 67.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Bart Conner is 64.
Rapper Salt (Salt-N-Pepa) is 56.
Country singer Rodney Atkins is 53.
Actor Vince Vaughn is 52.
Actor Julia Stiles is 41.
Singer Lady Gaga is 36.