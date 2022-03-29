TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MARCH 29, the 88th day of 2022. There are 277 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1974, eight Ohio National Guardsmen were indicted on federal charges stemming from the shooting deaths of four students at Kent State University. (The charges were later dismissed.)
10 YEARS AGO
A divided House approved, 228-191, a $3.6 trillion Republican budget recasting Medicare and imposing sweeping cuts in domestic programs.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1943, World War II rationing of meat, fats and cheese began, limiting consumers to store purchases of an average of about two pounds a week for beef, pork, lamb and mutton using a coupon system.
In 1951, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were convicted in New York of conspiracy to commit espionage for the Soviet Union. (They were executed in June 1953.)
In 1984, under cover of early morning darkness, the Baltimore Colts football team left its home city of three decades and moved to Indianapolis.
In 2020, country singer Joe Diffie, who had a string of hits in the 1990s, died at 61 from what a spokesman said were complications from COVID-19.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Author Judith Guest is 86.
Former British Prime Minister Sir John Major is 79.
Comedian Eric Idle is 79.
Basketball Hall of Famer Walt Frazier is 77.
Singer Bobby Kimball (Toto) is 75.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Earl Campbell is 67.
Model Elle Macpherson is 59.
Actor Lucy Lawless is 54.
Country singer Brady Seals is 53.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Jennifer Capriati is 46.