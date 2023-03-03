”I scorched the earth with my talent and I let my light shine.” — André Leon Talley
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MARCH 3, the 62nd day of 2023. There are 303 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 3, 1974, a Turkish Airlines DC-10 crashed shortly after takeoff from Orly Airport in Paris, killing all 346 people on board.
10 YEARS AGO
Vice President Joe Biden led civil rights leaders and national political figures in a ceremonial crossing of a Selma, Alabama, bridge where voting rights marchers were beaten by law enforcement officers in 1965. The SpaceX company’s Dragon capsule made good on its latest shipment to the International Space Station, overcoming earlier mechanical difficulty to deliver a ton of supplies. Bobby Rogers, a founding member of Motown group The Miracles and a songwriting collaborator with Smokey Robinson, died at his suburban Detroit home at age 73.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure creating the National Academy of Sciences.
In 1931, “The Star-Spangled Banner” became the national anthem of the United States as President Herbert Hoover signed a congressional resolution.
In 1943, in London’s East End, 173 people died in a crush of bodies at the Bethnal Green tube station, which was being used as a wartime air raid shelter.
In 1960, Lucille Ball filed for divorce from her husband, Desi Arnaz, a day after they had finished filming the last episode of “The Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Show.”
In 1969, Apollo 9 blasted off from Cape Kennedy on a mission to test the lunar module.
In 1991, motorist Rodney King was severely beaten by Los Angeles police officers in a scene captured on amateur video. Twenty-five people were killed when a United Airlines Boeing 737-200 crashed while approaching the Colorado Springs airport.
In 2017, The Nintendo Switch, a hybrid game machine that works as both a console at home and a portable tablet on the go, made its debut.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Jennifer Warnes is 76.
Actor Robert Gossett is 69.
Actor Miranda Richardson is 65.
Actor Mary Page Keller is 62.
Olympic track and field gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee is 61.
Former NFL player and College Football Hall of Famer Herschel Walker is 61.
Actor Julie Bowen is 53.
Actor David Faustino is 49.
Rapper Lil’ Flip is 42.
Actor Jessica Biel is 41.