TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30, the 89th day of 2022. There are 276 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 30, 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously injured outside a Washington, D.C., hotel by John W. Hinckley Jr.; also wounded were White House press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and a District of Columbia police officer, Thomas Delahanty.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama said he was plowing ahead with potential sanctions against countries that kept buying oil from Iran, including allies of the United States, in a deepening campaign to starve Tehran of money for its disputed nuclear program. Anthony Davis became the first Kentucky basketball player and second freshman to be selected The Associated Press' Player of the Year.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1842, Dr. Crawford W. Long of Jefferson, Georgia, first used ether as an anesthetic during an operation to remove a patient’s neck tumor.
In 1959, a narrowly divided U.S. Supreme Court, in Bartkus v. Illinois, ruled that a conviction in state court following an acquittal in federal court for the same crime did not constitute double jeopardy.
In 1975, as the Vietnam War neared its end, Communist forces occupied the city of Da Nang.
In 2010, President Barack Obama signed a single measure sealing his health care overhaul and making the government the primary lender to students by cutting banks out of the process.
In 2015, Comedy Central announced that Trevor Noah, a 31-year-old comedian from South Africa, would succeed Jon Stewart as host of “The Daily Show.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Game show host Peter Marshall is 96.
Actor John Astin is 92.
Actor-director Warren Beatty is 85.
Rock musician Eric Clapton is 77.
Rap artist MC Hammer is 60.
Actor Ian Ziering is 58.
TV personality Piers Morgan is 57.
Singer Celine Dion is 54.
Country singer Justin Moore is 38.
Country singer Thomas Rhett is 32.