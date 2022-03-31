“Keep smiling, because life is a beautiful thing and there’s so much to smile about.” — Marilyn Monroe
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MARCH 31, the 90th day of 2022. There are 275 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 31, 1991, the Warsaw Pact military alliance came to an end.
10 YEARS AGO
Hundreds of world landmarks from Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate to the Great Wall of China went dark as part of Earth Hour, a global effort to highlight climate change. Brittney Griner was named The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball Player of the Year, the first Baylor player to win the award.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1931, Notre Dame college football coach Knute Rockne, 43, was killed in the crash of a TWA plane in Bazaar, Kansas.
In 1968, at the conclusion of a nationally broadcast address on Vietnam, President Lyndon B. Johnson stunned listeners by declaring, “I shall not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your President.”
In 1993, actor Brandon Lee, 28, was accidentally shot to death during the filming of a movie in Wilmington, North Carolina, when he was hit by a bullet fragment that had become lodged inside a prop gun.
In 1995, baseball players agreed to end their 232-day strike after a judge granted a preliminary injunction against club owners.
In 2005, Terri Schiavo, 41, died at a hospice in Pinellas Park, Florida, 13 days after her feeding tube was removed in a wrenching right-to-die court fight.
In 2020, Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan officially stepped down from duties as members of the royal family.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Richard Chamberlain is 88.
Actor Shirley Jones is 88.
Musician Herb Alpert is 87.
Actor Christopher Walken is 79.
Comedian Gabe Kaplan is 78.
Former Vice President Al Gore is 75.
Author David Eisenhower is 74.
Actor Rhea Perlman is 74.
Rock musician Angus Young (AC/DC) is 67.
Actor Ewan McGregor is 51.