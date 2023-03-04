”Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.” — Thomas Edison
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MARCH 4, 63rd day of 2023. There are 302 days left in the year.
10 YEARS AGO
Cardinals from around the world gathered inside the Vatican for their first round of meetings before the conclave to elect the next pope, following the retirement of Benedict XVI. Kenya’s presidential election drew millions of eager voters, but the balloting was marred by deadly violence. (Uhuru Kenyatta beat seven other presidential candidates with 50.07 percent of the vote.) Five-time Grand Slam singles champion Martina Hingis headed the 2013 class for the International Tennis Hall of Fame; also named were Cliff Drysdale, Charlie Pasarell, and Ion Tiriac.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On March 4, 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt took office as America’s 32nd president.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was inaugurated for a second term of office; with the end of the Civil War in sight, Lincoln declared: “With malice toward none, with charity for all.”
In 1917, Republican Jeannette Rankin of Montana took her seat as the first woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, the same day President Woodrow Wilson took his oath of office for a second term (it being a Sunday, a private ceremony was held inside the U.S. Capitol; a second, public swearing-in took place the next day).
In 1966, John Lennon of The Beatles was quoted in the London Evening Standard as saying, “We’re more popular than Jesus now,” a comment that caused an angry backlash in the United States.
In 1981, a jury in Salt Lake City convicted Joseph Paul Franklin, an avowed racist and serial killer, of violating the civil rights of two Black men, Ted Fields and David Martin, who’d been shot to death. (Franklin received two life sentences for this crime; he was executed in 2013 for the 1977 murder of a Jewish man, Gerald Gordon.)
In 1994, in New York, four extremists were convicted of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that killed six people and injured more than a thousand. Actor-comedian John Candy died in Durango, Mexico, at age 43.
In 2020, federal health officials investigated a suburban Seattle nursing home at the center of a coronavirus outbreak.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Paula Prentiss is 85.
Movie director Adrian Lyne is 82.
Actor/rock singer-musician Ronn Moss is 71.
Actor Kay Lenz is 70.
Musician Emilio Estefan is 70.
Actor Patricia Heaton is 65.
Actor Steven Weber is 62.
Gay rights activist Chaz Bono is 54.
Actor Jessica Heap is 40.
Actor Andrea Bowen is 33.