“Life isn’t perfect, any failures you have are actually learning moments. They teach us how to grow and evolve.” – Phillipa Soo
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MAY 13, the 133rd day of 2022. There are 232 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 13, 1981, Pope John Paul II was shot and seriously wounded in St. Peter’s Square by Turkish assailant Mehmet Ali Agca.
10 YEARS AGO
The mutilated bodies of 49 people were found near Monterrey, Mexico, apparent victims of a drug cartel. Donald “Duck” Dunn, 70, the bassist who helped create the gritty Memphis soul sound at Stax Records in the 1960s as part of the legendary group Booker T. and the MGs, died in Tokyo while on tour.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1917, three shepherd children reported seeing a vision of the Virgin Mary near Fatima, Portugal; it was the first of six such apparitions that the children claimed to have witnessed.
In 1972, 118 people died after fire broke out at the Sennichi Department Store in Osaka, Japan.
In 1973, in tennis’ first so-called “Battle of the Sexes,” Bobby Riggs defeated Margaret Court 6-2, 6-1 in Ramona, California. (Billie Jean King soundly defeated Riggs at the Houston Astrodome in September.)
In 2016, the Obama administration issued a directive requiring public schools to permit transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their chosen gender identity.
In 2019, Doris Day, the sunny blond film star and singer who appeared in comedic roles opposite Rock Hudson and Cary Grant in the 1950s and 1960s, died at her California home at the age of 97.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Stevie Wonder is 72.
Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is 61.
“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is 58.
Rock musician John Richardson is 58.
Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 56.
Actor Brian Geraghty is 47.
Actor Samantha Morton is 45.
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is 45.
Former NBA player Mike Bibby is 44.
Rock musician Mickey Madden (Maroon 5) is 43.