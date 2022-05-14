”At any given moment, you have the power to say: this is not how the story is going to end.” – Christine Mason Miller, author
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MAY 14, the 134th day of 2022. There are 231 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1961, Freedom Riders were attacked by violent mobs in Anniston and Birmingham, Alabama.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama sought to tarnish Republican Mitt Romney as a corporate titan who got rich by cutting rather than creating jobs; Romney’s campaign responded that the former Massachusetts governor alone helped spur more public and private jobs than Obama had.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1940, the Netherlands surrendered to invading German forces during World War II.
In 1988, 27 people, mostly teens, were killed when their church bus collided with a pickup truck going the wrong direction on a highway near Carrollton, Kentucky. (Truck driver Larry Mahoney served 9 1/2 years in prison for manslaughter.)
In 1998, singer-actor Frank Sinatra died at a Los Angeles hospital at age 82. The hit sitcom “Seinfeld” aired its final episode after nine years on NBC.
In 2001, the Supreme Court ruled 8-0 that there is no exception in federal law for people to use marijuana for medical purposes.
In 2003, more than 100 immigrants were abandoned in a locked trailer at a Texas truck stop; 19 of them died. (Truck driver Tyrone Williams was later sentenced to nearly 34 years in prison for his role in the deaths.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Movie producer George Lucas is 78.
Rock musician Mike Inez (Alice In Chains) is 56.
Actor Cate Blanchett is 53.
Singer Danny Wood (New Kids on the Block) is 53.
Movie writer-director Sofia Coppola is 51.
Actor Carla Jimenez is 48.
Actor Amber Tamblyn is 39.
Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is 38.
NFL player Rob Gronkowski is 33.
Actor Miranda Cosgrove is 29.