Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.