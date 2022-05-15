TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MAY 15, the 135th day of 2022. There are 230 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1972, Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace was shot and left paralyzed while campaigning for president in Laurel, Maryland, by Arthur H. Bremer, who served 35 years for attempted murder.
10 YEARS AGO
Francois Hollande became president of France after a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in central Paris; he was the country’s first Socialist leader since Francois Mitterrand left office in 1995. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving was named the NBA’s Rookie of the Year.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1928, the Walt Disney cartoon character Mickey Mouse made his debut in the silent animated short “Plane Crazy.”
In 1948, hours after declaring its independence, the new state of Israel was attacked by Transjordan, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.
In 1970, just after midnight, Phillip Lafayette Gibbs and James Earl Green, two Black students at Jackson State College in Mississippi, were killed as police opened fire during student protests.
In 2000, by a 5-4 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out a key provision of the 1994 Violence Against Women Act, saying that rape victims could not sue their attackers in federal court.
In 2007, the Rev. Jerry Falwell, who built the Christian right into a political force, died in Lynchburg, Virginia, at age 73.
In 2009, General Motors told about 1,100 dealers their franchises would be terminated.
In 2020, President Donald Trump formally unveiled a coronavirus vaccine program he called “Operation Warp Speed,” to speed development of COVID-19 vaccines and quickly distribute them around the country. Comedic actor Fred Willard, whose films included “Best In Show” and “Anchorman,” died at 86.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Gunilla Hutton is 80.
Actor Nicholas Hammond (“The Sound of Music”) is 72.
Baseball Hall of Famer George Brett is 69.
Actor Lee Horsley is 67.
Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is 53.
Actor David Charvet is 50.
Actor Russell Hornsby is 48.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Amy Chow is 44.
Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler is 41.
Tennis player Andy Murray is 35.