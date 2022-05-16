“For every minute you are angry, you lose sixty seconds of happiness.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson, author
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MAY 16, the 136th day of 2022. There are 229 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1957, federal agent Eliot Ness, who organized “The Untouchables” team that took on gangster Al Capone, died in Coudersport, Pennsylvania, at age 54.
10 YEARS AGO
Gen. Ratko Mladic went on trial at the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal in the Netherlands, accused of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. (Mladic would be convicted on 10 counts and sentenced to life in prison.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1770, Marie Antoinette, age 14, married the future King Louis XVI of France, who was 15.
In 1939, the federal government began its first food stamp program in Rochester, New York.
In 1943, the nearly month-long Warsaw Ghetto Uprising came to an end as German forces crushed the Jewish resistance and blew up the Great Synagogue.
In 1990, death claimed entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. in Los Angeles at age 64 and “Muppets” creator Jim Henson in New York at age 53.
In 2016, President Barack Obama called on the nation to support law enforcement officers as he bestowed the Medal of Valor on 13 who risked their lives.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is 79.
Actor Pierce Brosnan is 69.
Actor Debra Winger is 67.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Olga Korbut is 66.
Actor Mare Winningham is 63.
Singer Janet Jackson is 56.
Country singer Scott Reeves (Blue County) is 56.
Actor Tracey Gold is 53.
Actor Tori Spelling is 49.
Actor Megan Fox is 36.