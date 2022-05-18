”We build too many walls and not enough bridges.” – Isaac Newton, mathematician
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MAY 18, the 138th day of 2022. There are 227 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1973, Harvard law professor Archibald Cox was appointed Watergate special prosecutor by U.S. Attorney General Elliot Richardson.
10 YEARS AGO
Social network Facebook made its trading debut with one of the most highly anticipated IPOs in Wall Street history; however, by day’s end, Facebook stock closed up only 23 cents from its initial pricing of $38. In his first meeting with President Barack Obama, French President Francois Hollande declared he would withdraw all French combat troops from Afghanistan by year’s end.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1910, Halley’s Comet passed by earth, brushing it with its tail.
In 1927, in America’s deadliest school attack, part of a schoolhouse in Bath Township, Michigan, was blown up with explosives planted by local farmer Andrew Kehoe, who then set off a bomb in his truck; the attacks killed 38 children and six adults, including Kehoe, who’d earlier killed his wife. (Authorities said Kehoe, who suffered financial difficulties, was seeking revenge for losing a township clerk election.)
In 1980, the Mount St. Helens volcano in Washington state exploded, leaving 57 people dead or missing.
In 1981, the New York Native, a gay newspaper, carried a story concerning rumors of “an exotic new disease” among homosexuals; it was the first published report about what came to be known as AIDS.
In 2020, President Donald Trump said he’d been taking a malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, and a zinc supplement to protect against the coronavirus despite warnings from his own government that the drug should be administered only in a hospital or research setting. Moderna announced that an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus showed encouraging results in early testing.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Bluegrass singer-musician Rodney Dillard (The Dillards) is 80.
Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is 76.
Country singer Joe Bonsall (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 74.
Country singer George Strait is 70.
Contemporary Christian musician Barry Graul (MercyMe) is 61.
Comedian-writer Tina Fey is 52.
Country singer David Nail is 43.
Actor Violett Beane is 26.
Actor Hala Finley is 13.