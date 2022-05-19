”Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has overcome while trying to succeed.” – Booker T. Washington.
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MAY 19, the 139th day of 2022. There are 226 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1994, former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis died in New York at age 64.
10 YEARS AGO
Chen Guangcheng, a blind Chinese legal activist, was hurriedly taken from a hospital and put on a plane for the United States, closing a nearly monthlong diplomatic tussle that had tested U.S.-China relations.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1536, Anne Boleyn, the second wife of England’s King Henry VIII, was beheaded after being convicted of adultery.
In 1920, ten people were killed in a gun battle between coal miners, who were led by a local police chief, and a group of private security guards hired to evict them for joining a union in Matewan, a small “company town” in West Virginia.
In 1962, film star Marilyn Monroe sang “Happy Birthday to You” to President John F. Kennedy during a Democratic fundraiser at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
In 1993, the Clinton White House set off a political storm by abruptly firing the entire staff of its travel office; five of the seven staffers were later reinstated and assigned to other duties.
In 2018, Britain’s Prince Harry wed American actress Meghan Markle in a service that reflected Harry’s royal heritage and his bride’s biracial roots, as well as their shared commitment to put a more diverse, modern face on the monarchy.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TV personality David Hartman is 87.
Rock singer-composer Pete Townshend (The Who) is 77.
College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Archie Manning is 73.
Singer-actor Grace Jones is 71.
Actor Steven Ford is 66.
Former race car driver Dario Franchitti is 49.
TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 44.
Country/rock singer Shooter Jennings is 43.
Actor Eric Lloyd is 36.
Pop singer Sam Smith is 30.