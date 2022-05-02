“The big lesson in life, baby, is never be scared of anyone or anything.” – Frank Sinatra
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MAY 2, the 122nd day of 2022. There are 243 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 2, 1994, Nelson Mandela claimed victory in the wake of South Africa’s first democratic elections; President F.W. de Klerk acknowledged defeat.
10 YEARS AGO
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich formally exited the Republican presidential contest. Taliban insurgents attacked a compound housing foreigners in the Afghan capital, killing seven people, hours after President Barack Obama made a surprise visit. Opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sworn in to Myanmar’s military-backed parliament. Former NFL star Junior Seau was found shot to death at his home in Oceanside, California, a suicide.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1863, during the Civil War, Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson was accidentally wounded by his own men at Chancellorsville, Virginia; he died eight days later.
In 1932, Jack Benny’s first radio show, sponsored by Canada Dry, made its debut on the NBC Blue Network.
In 1970, jockey Diane Crump became the first woman to ride in the Kentucky Derby; she finished in 15th place aboard Fathom. (The winning horse was Dust Commander.)
In 2010, record rains and flash floods in Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee caused more than 30 deaths and submerged the Grand Ole Opry House stage.
In 2011, al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, who’d been killed hours earlier in a raid by elite American forces at his Pakistan compound, was buried at sea.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is 86.
Actor-activist Bianca Jagger is 77.
Singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin is 74.
Fashion designer Donatella Versace is 67.
Country singer Ty Herndon is 60.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is 54.
Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson (AKA The Rock) is 50.
Former soccer player David Beckham is 47.
NBA All-Star Paul George is 32.
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is 7.