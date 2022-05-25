“A ship in the harbor is safe, but that is not what ships are built for.” – John A. Shedd, author and professor
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MAY 25, the 145th day of 2022. There are 220 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a Black man, was killed when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe; Floyd’s death, captured on video by a bystander, would lead to worldwide protests, some of which turned violent, and a reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
10 YEARS AGO
The private company SpaceX made history as its Dragon capsule docked with the International Space Station. In Syria, more than 100 people were killed in one day in a cluster of villages in central Homs province; U.N. investigators blamed pro-government gunmen for at least some of the killings, but the Syrian regime denied responsibility and blamed rebels for the deaths.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy told Congress: “I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the earth.”
In 1968, the Gateway Arch in St. Louis was dedicated by Vice President Hubert Humphrey and Interior Secretary Stewart Udall.
In 1977, the first “Star Wars” film (later retitled “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope”) was released by 20th Century Fox.
In 1979, 273 people died when an American Airlines DC-10 crashed just after takeoff from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.
In 2018, Harvey Weinstein was charged in New York with rape and another sex felony in the first prosecution to result from the wave of allegations against him. (Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault; he is serving a 23-year prison sentence.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Sir Ian McKellen is 83.
Country singer Jessi Colter is 79.
Actor-singer Leslie Uggams is 79.
Actor Karen Valentine is 75.
Actor Patti D’Arbanville is 71.
Actor Connie Sellecca is 67.
Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 59.
Actor Anne Heche is 53.
Actors Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush (“Little House on the Prairie”) are 52.
Actor-comedian Jamie Kennedy is 52.