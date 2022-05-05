“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” — Albert Einstein
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MAY 5, the 125th day of 2022. There are 240 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 5, 1961, astronaut Alan B. Shepard Jr. became America’s first space traveler as he made a 15-minute suborbital flight aboard Mercury capsule Freedom 7.
10 YEARS AGO
Five Guantanamo Bay prisoners, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the self-proclaimed mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks, were arraigned in a proceeding that dragged on for 13 hours due to stalling tactics by the defendants.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1945, in the only fatal attack of its kind during World War II, a Japanese balloon bomb exploded on Gearhart Mountain in Oregon, killing the pregnant wife of a minister and five children. Denmark and the Netherlands were liberated as a German surrender went into effect.
In 1973, Secretariat won the Kentucky Derby, the first of his Triple Crown victories.
In 2009, Texas health officials confirmed the first death of a U.S. resident with swine flu.
In 2016, former Los Angeles trash collector Lonnie Franklin Jr. was convicted of 10 counts of murder in the “Grim Sleeper” serial killings that targeted poor, young Black women over two decades.
In 2020, Tyson Foods said it would resume limited operation of its huge pork processing plant in Waterloo, Iowa, with enhanced safety measures, more than two weeks after closing the facility because of a coronavirus outbreak among workers. Facebook said it had removed several accounts and pages linked to QAnon, taking action for the first time against the far-right conspiracy theory circulated among Trump supporters.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer-musician Roni Stoneman is 84.
Actor Michael Murphy is 84.
Rock musician Bill Ward (Black Sabbath) is 74.
Broadcast journalist Brian Williams is 63.
Rock musician Shawn Drover (Megadeth) is 56.
Actor Tina Yothers is 49.
Actor Danielle Fishel is 41.
Soul singer Adele is 34.
R&B singer Chris Brown is 33.
Figure skater Nathan Chen is 23.