“The big lesson in life, baby, is never be scared of anyone or anything.” – Frank Sinatra
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MAY 6, the 126th day of 2022. There are 239 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 6, 1937, the hydrogen-filled German airship Hindenburg caught fire and crashed while attempting to dock at Lakehurst, New Jersey; 35 of the 97 people on board were killed along with a crewman on the ground.
10 YEARS AGO
Vice President Joe Biden told NBC’s “Meet the Press” he was “absolutely comfortable” with gay couples who marry getting the same civil rights and liberties as heterosexual couples. Socialist Francois Hollande defeated conservative incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy to become France’s next president. Actor George Lindsey, “Goober” on “The Andy Griffith Show,” died in Nashville at age 83.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1954, medical student Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile during a track meet in Oxford, England, in 3:59.4.
In 1994, former Arkansas state worker Paula Jones filed suit against President Bill Clinton, alleging he’d sexually harassed her in 1991. (Jones reached a settlement with Clinton in November 1998.)
In 2004, President George W. Bush apologized for the abuse of Iraqi prisoners by American soldiers, calling it “a stain on our country’s honor”; he rejected calls for Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld’s resignation.
In 2006, Lillian Gertrud Asplund, the last American survivor of the sinking of the Titanic, died in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, at age 99.
In 2013, kidnap-rape victims Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight, who went missing separately about a decade earlier while in their teens or early 20s, were rescued from a house just south of downtown Cleveland. (Their captor, Ariel Castro, hanged himself in prison in September 2013 at the beginning of a life sentence plus 1,000 years.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays is 91.
Rock singer Bob Seger is 77.
Gospel singer-comedian Lulu Roman is 76.
Actor Ben Masters is 75.
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is 69.
TV personality Tom Bergeron is 67.
Actor Roma Downey is 62.
Actor-director George Clooney is 61.
Rock musician Mark Bryan (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 55.
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is 32.