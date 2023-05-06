”As long as you’re uncomfortable, it means you’re growing.” — Ashton Kutcher
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MAY 6, the 126th day of 2023. There are 239 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On May 6, 1937, the hydrogen-filled German airship Hindenburg caught fire and crashed while attempting to dock at Lakehurst, New Jersey; 35 of the 97 people on board were killed along with a crewman on the ground.
10 YEARS AGO
Grammy-winning singer Lauryn Hill was sentenced by a federal judge in Newark, New Jersey, to three months in prison for failing to pay about $1 million in taxes over the previous decade. Italian statesman Giulio Andreotti, 94, died in Rome.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1935, the Works Progress Administration began operating under an executive order signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
In 1941, Josef Stalin assumed the Soviet premiership, replacing Vyacheslav M. Molotov. Comedian Bob Hope did his first USO show before an audience of servicemen as he broadcast his radio program from March Field in Riverside, California.
In 1954, medical student Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile during a track meet in Oxford, England, in 3:59.4.
In 1994, former Arkansas state worker Paula Jones filed suit against President Bill Clinton, alleging he’d sexually harassed her in 1991. (Jones reached a settlement with Clinton in November 1998.)
In 2004, President George W. Bush apologized for the abuse of Iraqi prisoners by American soldiers, calling it “a stain on our country’s honor”; he rejected calls for Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld’s resignation.
In 2006, Lillian Gertrud Asplund, the last American survivor of the sinking of the Titanic, died in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, at age 99.
In 2020, New York City began shutting down its subway system overnight to allow for additional cleaning and disinfecting of cars and stations amid the pandemic. President Donald Trump reversed course on plans to wind down his COVID-19 task force; he said the force would shift its focus toward rebooting the economy and developing a vaccine.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays is 92.
Rock singer Bob Seger is 78.
Gospel singer-comedian Lulu Roman is 77.
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is 70.
TV personality Tom Bergeron is 68.
Actor Roma Downey is 63.
Actor-director George Clooney is 62.
Rock musician Mark Bryan (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 56.
Rock musician Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters) is 52.
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is 33.