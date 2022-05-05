TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MAY 8, the 128th day of 2022. There are 237 days left in the year. This is Mother’s Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 8, 1996, South Africa took another step from apartheid to democracy by adopting a constitution that guaranteed equal rights for Blacks and whites.
10 YEARS AGO
Six-term veteran Indiana Sen. Richard Lugar lost a bitter Republican primary challenge, his nearly four-decade career in the Senate ended by tea party-backed state Treasurer Richard Mourdock, who was defeated the following November by Democrat Joe Donnelly.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1915, Regret became the first filly to win the Kentucky Derby.
In 1972, President Richard Nixon announced that he had ordered the mining of Haiphong Harbor during the Vietnam War.
In 1978, David R. Berkowitz pleaded guilty in a Brooklyn courtroom to murder, attempted murder and assault in connection with the “Son of Sam” shootings that claimed six lives and terrified New Yorkers. (Berkowitz was sentenced to six consecutive life prison terms.)
In 2003, the Senate unanimously endorsed adding to NATO seven former communist nations: Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.
In 2020, the unemployment level surged to 14.7%, a level last seen when the country was in the throes of the Great Depression; the government reported that 20 million Americans had lost their jobs in April amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Toni Tennille is 82.
Actor James Mitchum is 81.
Jazz musician Keith Jarrett is 77.
Singer Philip Bailey (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 71.
Rock musician Alex Van Halen is 69.
Sports commentator/former NFL coach Bill Cowher is 65.
Actor Melissa Gilbert is 58.
Singer Enrique Iglesias is 47.
Blues singer-musician Joe Bonamassa is 45.
Actor Julia Whelan is 38.