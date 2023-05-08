”If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.” — Wayne Dyer
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MAY 8, the 128th day of 2023. There are 237 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1915, Regret became the first filly to win the Kentucky Derby.
10 YEARS AGO
A jury in Phoenix convicted Jodi Arias of first-degree murder in the 2008 death of her one-time boyfriend, Travis Alexander (Arias was later sentenced to life in prison). George Karl was named the NBA’s Coach of the Year for leading the Denver Nuggets to a team-record 57-win regular season. Jeanne Cooper, the enduring soap opera star who had played grande dame Katherine Chancellor for nearly four decades on “The Young and the Restless,” and the mother of actor Corbin Bernsen, died in Los Angeles at age 84.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced on radio that Nazi Germany’s forces had surrendered, and that “the flags of freedom fly all over Europe.”
In 1972, President Richard Nixon announced that he had ordered the mining of Haiphong Harbor during the Vietnam War.
In 1973, militant American Indians who had held the South Dakota hamlet of Wounded Knee for 10 weeks surrendered.
In 1996, South Africa took another step from apartheid to democracy by adopting a constitution that guaranteed equal rights for Blacks and whites.
In 2020, the unemployment level surged to 14.7%, a level last seen when the country was in the throes of the Great Depression; the government reported that 20 million Americans had lost their jobs in April amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Toni Tennille is 83.
Actor James Mitchum is 82.
Singer Philip Bailey (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 72.
Rock musician Chris Frantz (Talking Heads) is 72.
Rock musician Alex Van Halen is 70.
Actor David Keith is 69.
Sports commentator/former NFL coach Bill Cowher is 66.
Actor Melissa Gilbert is 59.
Singer Enrique Iglesias is 48.
Actor Elyes Gabel is 40.