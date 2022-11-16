”Never regret anything you have done with a sincere affection; nothing is lost that is born of the heart.” — Basil Rathbone
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16, the 320th day of 2022. There are 45 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2001, investigators found a letter addressed to Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont containing anthrax; it was the second letter bearing the deadly germ known to have been sent to Capitol Hill.
10 YEARS AGO
Former CIA Director David Petraeus told Congress that classified intelligence showed the Sept. 11, 2012 attack in Benghazi, Libya, that killed U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans was a terrorist attack, but that the Obama administration withheld the suspected role of al-Qaida affiliates to avoid tipping them off.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1907, Oklahoma became the 46th state of the union.
In 1960, Academy Award-winning actor Clark Gable died in Los Angeles at age 59.
In 1982, an agreement was announced in the 57th day of a strike by National Football League players.
In 2004, President George W. Bush picked National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice to be his new secretary of state, succeeding Colin Powell.
In 2006, Democrats embraced Nancy Pelosi as the first female House speaker in history, but then selected Steny Hoyer as majority leader against her wishes.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Miguel Sandoval is 71.
Actor Marg Helgenberger is 64.
Former pro tennis player Zina Garrison is 59.
Former MLB All-Star pitcher Dwight Gooden is 58.
Jazz singer Diana Krall is 58.
Actor Lisa Bonet is 55.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Oksana Baiul is 45.
Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal is 45.
Pop singer Trevor Penick is 43.
Former NBA player Amare Stoudemire is 40.
Actor Kimberly J. Brown is 38.
Actor-comedian Pete Davidson is 29.
Actor Casey Moss is 29.