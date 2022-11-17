”Life is what we make it, always has been, always will be.” — Grandma Moses
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, NOV. 17, the 321st day of 2022. There are 44 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2003, Arnold Schwarzenegger was sworn in as the 38th governor of California.
10 YEARS AGO
Israel destroyed the headquarters of Hamas’ prime minister and blasted a sprawling network of smuggling tunnels in the southern Gaza Strip, broadening a blistering four-day-old offensive against the Islamic militant group. A speeding train crashed into a bus carrying Egyptian children to their kindergarten, killing 48 children and three adults.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1869, the Suez Canal opened in Egypt.
In 1947, President Harry S. Truman, in an address to a special session of Congress, called for emergency aid to Austria, Italy and France. (The aid was approved the following month.)
In 1973, President Richard Nixon told Associated Press managing editors in Orlando, Florida: “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I’m not a crook.”
In 1989, the Walt Disney animated feature “The Little Mermaid” opened in wide release.
In 2020, President Donald Trump fired the nation’s top election security official, Christopher Krebs, who had refuted Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud and vouched for the integrity of the vote. Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said the U.S. would reduce troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan to about 2,500 in each country by mid-January, accelerating troop withdrawals during Trump’s final days in office. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California easily won reelection as House Republican leader.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 84.
Movie director Martin Scorsese is 80.
Actor Lauren Hutton is 79.
Actor-director Danny DeVito is 78.
Actor William Moses is 63.
Entertainer RuPaul is 62.
Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice is 58.
Actor-model Daisy Fuentes is 56.
Rock musician Isaac Hanson (Hanson) is 42.
Musician Reid Perry (The Band Perry) is 34.