”Keep smiling, because life is a beautiful thing and there’s so much to smile about.” — Marilyn Monroe
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, NOV. 19, the 323rd day of 2022. There are 42 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2004, in one of the worst brawls in U.S. sports history, Ron Artest (now known as Metta Sandiford-Artest) and Stephen Jackson of the Indiana Pacers charged into the stands and fought with Detroit Pistons fans, forcing officials to end the Pacers’ 97-82 win with 45.9 seconds left.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama became the first U.S. chief executive to visit Myanmar, where he promised more American help if the Asian nation kept building its new democracy. Former U.S. Sen. Warren B. Rudman died at 82; the New Hampshire Republican co-authored a ground-breaking budget balancing law.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1831, the 20th president of the United States, James Garfield, was born in Orange Township, Ohio.
In 1959, Ford Motor Co. announced it was halting production of the unpopular Edsel.
In 1977, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat became the first Arab leader to visit Israel.
In 1985, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev met for the first time as they began their summit in Geneva.
In 1997, Iowa seamstress Bobbi McCaughey gave birth to the world’s first set of surviving septuplets, four boys and three girls.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Talk show host Dick Cavett is 86.
Broadcasting and sports mogul Ted Turner is 84.
Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 80.
Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 73.
Actor Meg Ryan is 61.
Actor-director Jodie Foster is 60.
Country singer Billy Currington is 49.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Kerri Strug is 45.
NHL forward Patrick Kane is 34.
Rapper Tyga is 33.