“Always remember that you are absolutely unique. Just like everyone else.” — Margaret Mead
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2, the 306th day of 2022. There are 59 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2016, ending a championship drought that had lasted since 1908, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in extra innings.
10 YEARS AGO
Four days before Election Day, President Barack Obama accused Mitt Romney of scaring voters with lies, while the Republican challenger warned grimly of political paralysis and another recession if Obama reclaimed the White House. The New York City Marathon was canceled when Mayor Michael Bloomberg reversed himself and yielded to mounting criticism that it was no time to be running a race in the wake of Superstorm Sandy.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1861, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln relieved Maj. Gen. John C. Fremont of his command of the Army’s Department of the West based in St. Louis, following Fremont’s unauthorized efforts to emancipate slaves in Missouri.
In 1950, playwright George Bernard Shaw, 94, died in Ayot St. Lawrence, Hertfordshire, England.
In 1976, former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter became the first candidate from the Deep South since the Civil War to be elected president as he defeated incumbent Gerald R. Ford.
In 2004, President George W. Bush was elected to a second term as Republicans strengthened their grip on Congress.
In 2007, British college student Meredith Kercher, 21, was found slain in her bedroom in Perugia, Italy; her roommate, American Amanda Knox and Knox’s Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were convicted of killing Kercher, but both were later exonerated. (Rudy Guede, a petty criminal who was convicted separately in the case, was released from prison in November 2021 after serving most of a 16-year sentence.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Political commentator Patrick Buchanan is 84.
Actor Stefanie Powers is 80.
Country-rock singer-songwriter J.D. Souther is 77.
Actor Kate Linder is 75.
Rock musician Carter Beauford (The Dave Matthews Band) is 64.
Singer-songwriter k.d. lang is 61.
Actor Sean Kanan is 56.
Actor David Schwimmer is 56.
Rapper Nelly is 48.
Country singer Erika Jo is 36.