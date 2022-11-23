“Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the eye.” — Helen Keller
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23, the 327th day of 2022. There are 38 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1889, the first jukebox made its debut in San Francisco, at the Palais Royale Saloon. (The coin-operated device consisted of four listening tubes attached to an Edison phonograph.)
10 YEARS AGO
Supporters and opponents of Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi clashed in the streets of Cairo and other major cities in the worst violence since Morsi took office nearly five months earlier. Actor Larry Hagman, best known for playing the scheming oil baron J.R. Ewing on TV’s “Dallas,” died in Dallas at the age of 81.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed Nov. 25 a day of national mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
In 1971, the People’s Republic of China was seated in the U.N. Security Council.
In 2000, in a setback for Al Gore, the Florida Supreme Court refused to order Miami-Dade County officials to resume hand-counting its election-day ballots. Meanwhile, Gore’s lawyers argued in a brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court that the high court should stay out of the Florida election controversy.
In 2008, the government unveiled a bold plan to rescue Citigroup, injecting a fresh $20 billion into the troubled firm as well as guaranteeing hundreds of billions of dollars in risky assets.
In 2020, the federal government recognized Joe Biden as the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election, formally starting the transition of power; President Donald Trump still refused to concede and vowed to continue a court fight after General Services Administrator Emily Murphy gave the green light for Biden to coordinate with federal agencies ahead of his inauguration. Michigan certified Biden’s win in the battleground state.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Franco Nero is 81.
Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas is 78.
Actor-comedy writer Bruce Vilanch is 75.
Singer Bruce Hornsby is 68.
Actor Maxwell Caulfield is 63.
TV personality Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) is 62.
Rock singer-musician Ken Block (Sister Hazel) is 56.
Actor Kelly Brook is 43.
TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is 35.
Actor-singer Miley Cyrus is 30.