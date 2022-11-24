”As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands, one for helping yourself, the other for helping others.” — Audrey Hepburn
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, NOV. 24, the 328th day of 2022. There are 37 days left in the year. Today is Thanksgiving.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 24, 1963, Jack Ruby shot and mortally wounded Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, in a scene captured on live television.
10 YEARS AGO
Fire raced through a garment factory in Bangladesh that supplied major retailers in the West, killing 112 people; an official said many of the victims were trapped because the eight-story building lacked emergency exits. Former championship boxer Hector “Macho” Camacho died at a hospital in Puerto Rico after doctors disconnected life support; he’d been shot in his hometown of Bayamon earlier in the week.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1941, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Edwards v. California, unanimously struck down a California law prohibiting people from bringing impoverished non-residents into the state.
In 1971, a hijacker calling himself “Dan Cooper” (but who became popularly known as “D.B. Cooper”) parachuted from a Northwest Orient Airlines 727 over the Pacific Northwest after receiving $200,000 in ransom; his fate remains unknown.
In 1991, rock singer Freddie Mercury died in London at age 45 of AIDS-related pneumonia.
In 2000, the U.S. Supreme Court stepped into the bitter, overtime struggle for the White House, agreeing to consider George W. Bush’s appeal against the hand recounting of ballots in Florida.
In 2020, Pennsylvania officials certified Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential vote in the state; the Trump campaign had gone to court trying to prevent the certification. The Nevada Supreme Court made Biden’s win in the state official. County election workers across Georgia began an official machine recount of the roughly 5 million votes cast in the presidential race in the state; certified results had shown Biden winning in Georgia by 12,670 votes.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson is 84.
Actor Stanley Livingston is 72.
Rock musician Clem Burke (Blondie; The Romantics) is 68.
Rock musician John Squire (The Stone Roses) is 60.
Rock musician Gary Stonadge (Big Audio) is 60.
Actor-comedian Brad Sherwood is 58.
Actor-comedian Scott Krinsky is 54.
Rock musician Chad Taylor (Live) is 52.
Actor Colin Hanks is 45.
Actor Katherine Heigl is 44.